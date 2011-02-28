Gmail History Of Up To 150,000 Users VANISHES

Photo: document-scanning-shredding.com

Plenty of people are logging into their Gmail inboxes and finding out everything’s… gone. Years of correspondence and chats vanishing up into the cloud.Google says it’s working on a fix and will eventually have it, so it should only be painful for a while and that the change affects only “less than 0.08%” of users — which still means up to 150,000 people.



(Via Engadget)

