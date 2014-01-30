Gmail Had A Glitch That Automatically Deleted Your Emails, But It's Fixed Now

Google alerted some users this week that it fixed a Gmail bug that caused emails to be automatically deleted or sent to a spam folder.

According to CNET, this glitch didn’t affect everyone and was separate from the brief outage Gmail experienced last week.

The issue occurred between January 15 and January 22 on the iPhone/iPad app, mobile browsers, and the offline version of Gmail.

Google sent notices to users that may have been affected by the Gmail bug. The company says you should check your spam and trash folders just in case an important message made its way in there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.