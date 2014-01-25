Gmail Glitch Is Pushing Thousands Of Emails To One Man's Hotmail Address

One unlucky individual is receiving thousands of emails thanks to a Gmail glitch.

Gmail experienced a massive outage today, which only recently got resolved. But it turns out that there’s also a bug in Google search that is pointing people to one particular person’s Gmail address. We first saw it on TechCrunch and were able to independently reproduce the bug.

To reproduce the bug, all you have to do is search “gmail” on Google. Once you do that, you’ll see a search result for “Gmail.”

Once you click on “Email,” your Gmail will open and automatically populate this one person’s email address.

It turns out that the email address belongs to David S. Peck, who lives in Fresno, Calif. Peck told TechCrunch that he has received thousands of emails, most of which are blank. He’s received about 500 emails per hour since yesterday.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.