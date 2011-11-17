You Still Need The Crappy Gmail iPhone App For One Simple Reason

Google’s garbage Gmail app is back in the App Store after a botched launch last week, and there’s only one reason you really need it.



What Google does best is search, and the Gmail app searches past emails a ton better than the iPhone’s mail app.

While Apple did improve email searches in iOS 5, searching is still plenty tedious (see image at right).

However, we still don’t recommend using the Gmail app for iOS for your daily needs. When you do find the need to do a search for a person or email, it can come in pretty handy.

Searches within the Gmail app take mere milliseconds in comparison to the iPhone’s mail app, which often doesn’t even come up with the answers you’re looking for.

