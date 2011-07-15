Google+ Is Inside Gmail, But Here's How To Put Gmail In Google+

One of the reasons Google+ has been so successful is that it’s always there, hovering in the right corner of your Gmail inbox. It won’t go away, and notifies you immediately if someone has paid attention to you in Google+.



Native Gmail For Google+ is a Chrome extension that puts an “unread Gmails” notification button inside Google+, so you’ll always know if you have unread emails while you’re perusing the 8.68 million male profiles on Google+. AddictiveTips discovered the brand new extension.

When you receive a new email in Gmail, the notifier illuminates red and shows you how many unread messages you have. If you click it, you have easy access to the sender and subject. Click an email to go straight to it in Gmail.

Click here to download the Chrome extension, and see below for a screenshot.

