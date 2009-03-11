Gmail Down For Some, No Fix For Up To 36 Hours

Probems with Google’s (GOOG) Gmail are happening far too often for our liking.



In October, some users were locked out of Gmail for over a day. Then last month there was a site-wide crash of about four hours. Now the typically vague “small subset of users” is locked out of the system, and Google says service won’t be restored for up to 36 hours.

We hope those affected downloaded a copy of their mail off the cloud.

