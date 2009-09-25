Gmail Down, Broken Again For Some

Update: Google says: “A problem with Google Contacts caused many Gmail users to experience slowness and degraded service for about an hour today. Mail was back to full speed for everyone around 8am Pacific and the issue affecting Contacts was resolved shortly after. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. As usual, we’ll provide an incident report on the Apps Status Dashboard, where we also gave ongoing status updates as this issue progressed: http://www.google.com/appsstatus.”



Earlier: No Web service is perfect, but Google’s Gmail has been having a bad run lately.

We’ve heard from several Google users whose Gmail contacts are not currently available, and a Twitter search suggests the problem is widespread.

For those whose contacts are not working, “You may experience issues while this persists,” Google warns.

Others complain the service is down completely, though we’re able to log in using both regular Gmail and Google Apps. (Update: Now not able to send via IMAP.)

