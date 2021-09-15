Setting your Gmail account to dark mode reduces the white light on your screen. zoranm/Getty Images

You can set up dark mode in Gmail on desktop or if you have an Android.

However, those with an iPhone will have to go through their device settings, not the Gmail app.

Android users also have that option, if they want everything to be in dark mode on their phone.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you stare at screens all day long, the bright light can feel a bit grating on the eyes. Switching to dark mode may help combat the issue, and it can even help conserve your battery. For Gmail users, there are several options to get this done. But the method you’ll use will depend on the device you’re using.

For example, if you have an iPhone, you no longer have the option to use dark mode in the Gmail app. But there is a workaround you can use to get the dark mode effect from your device’s system settings. But those on Android or desktop can access the dark mode option via the Themes menu in the app itself.

Here’s how to do it all.

How to enable Gmail dark mode on desktop

1. Open Gmail and log in, if needed.

2. Click the gear-shaped Settings icon, located toward the top-right corner of the screen.

Click the gear icon. Devon Delfino

3. Next to Theme, choose View all.

Click ‘View all.’ Devon Delfino

4. Scroll down and select the Dark theme.

Under ‘Themes,’ choose ‘Dark.’ Devon Delfino

5. Hit Save.

Hit ‘Save.’ Devon Delfino

Almost everything will then appear in dark mode. But the Compose window for new emails will still display with a white background.

How to enable Gmail dark mode on iPhone and iPad

If you have iOS 13 and up, you can no longer switch your Gmail app to dark mode via the Themes menu.

But you can enable dark mode via your device’s settings by going into your Settings app, then choosing Display & brightness and selecting Dark.

How to enable Gmail dark mode on Android

This will only work if you have Android version Q or later:

1. Open the Gmail app and log into your account, if needed.

2. Tap Menu at the top-left corner of the screen.

3. Select Settings.

4. Choose General settings.

5. Tap Theme.

6. Select Dark.

Quick tip: If your device system settings are set to dark mode, then the Gmail app should also automatically turn dark. You can set that up by going into your Settings app and selecting Display followed by Dark.



How to create email templates in Gmail so you can save time formatting routine emailsHow to change your recovery email in Gmail using your computerHow to get Gmail notifications on your iPhone in 2 different ways‘Where is my Spam folder in Gmail?’: How to find and clear your Spam folder, or mark messages as ‘not spam’