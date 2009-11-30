Gmail Creator Unimpressed With Google Wave

A week ago, the creator of Gmail, Paul Buchheit was quoted by TechCrunch as saying email will last forever, and he hasn’t tried Google Wave yet.



This cause a enough of a stir that Buchheit decided to try Google Wave. He calls it “promising” but says it needs “refinement, so his verdict remains the same:

So now that I’ve tried Wave, do I expect it to kill email? No. The reason that nothing is going to kill email anytime soon is quite simple: email is universal (or as close to it as anything on the Internet). Email has all kinds of problems and I often hate it, but the fact is that it mostly works, and there’s a huge amount of experience and infrastructure supporting it. The best we can do is to use email less, and tools like Wave and Docs are a big help here.

Click through for his full review →

