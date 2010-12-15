Google Will Kill Chrome OS Next Year, Predicts Gmail Creator Paul Buchheit

Gmail creator Paul Buchheit is putting Google’s new Chrome OS on a deathwatch.



He writes on FriendFeed: “Prediction: ChromeOS will be killed next year (or “merged” with Android).” His reasoning for why Chrome is toast: “Because ChromeOS has no purpose that isn’t better served by Android (perhaps with a few mods to support a non-touch display)”

While it sounds like a bold statement, he also adds, “I was thinking, ‘is this too obvious to even state?’, but then I see people taking ChromeOS seriously, and Google is even shipping devices for some reason.”

He’s 100% correct about Chrome. We’ve been thinking about this too. What problem does Chrome solve? We’re stumped.

Buchheit left Google years ago to start FriendFeed, which was a Twitter rival. Twitter won out and Facebook bought FriendFeed. He spent a few years at Facebook and is now with Y Combinator.

