The Gmail App For IPhone Just Got Way Faster And You Need To Download It Now

Google announced it updated the gmail iPhone app today with new features.

Now the app supports background refresh, which means your messages will be available immediately to read. There’s no more waiting for them to load when you first launch the app.Before this, the biggest problem with the Gmail app was that it took forever to load messages.

You just have to make sure you turn on background app refresh and notifications within your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Background App Refresh.

Another new update includes syncing sign-ins between Gmail and other Google apps like Chrome, Maps, Youtube, etc. This reduces the reliance on security protocols like the two step verification feature when you enter other programs.

You can download the app here.

