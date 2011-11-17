Gmail For iPhone Is Back In The App Store! (And It Actually Works This Time)

Photo: Screenshot

Google just relaunched the Gmail app for iPhone in the app store.In a blog post announcing the release, Google says it fixed the error in the original app that blocked it from displaying notifications.



Unfortunately, it looks like that’s all Google fixed. As we noted in our review of the Gmail app, it’s missing a ton of critical features such as the ability to check multiple accounts at once.

However, Google did say in its blog post today that more features are coming soon.

We just downloaded the app, and it appears Google did fix the problem with push notifications. After logging in, the new e-mail badge popped right up. (See screenshot.)

Try it for yourself right here.

