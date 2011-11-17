Gmail For iPhone Is Back In The App Store! (And It Actually Works This Time)

Steve Kovach
iphone gmail app

Photo: Screenshot

Google just relaunched the Gmail app for iPhone in the app store.In a blog post announcing the release, Google says it fixed the error in the original app that blocked it from displaying notifications.

Unfortunately, it looks like that’s all Google fixed. As we noted in our review of the Gmail app, it’s missing a ton of critical features such as the ability to check multiple accounts at once.

However, Google did say in its blog post today that more features are coming soon.

We just downloaded the app, and it appears Google did fix the problem with push notifications. After logging in, the new e-mail badge popped right up. (See screenshot.)

Try it for yourself right here.

When you open the app, sign in with your Gmail account

Wait for your inbox to load...

There it is! It looks almost exactly like the mobile web version of gmail

Here's what an individual message looks like

Swipe over to view labels and other folders

You can easily search your e-mails too

There's a handy bar at the bottom for undoing actions like archiving

The new app lets you send photos from your iPhone's library

Here's what the compose screen looks like

The app also works on iPad. You get the same two-pane view as the mobile web version.

Not too many options in the settings panel. Bummer. We'd like to add more Gmail accounts like we can with the native Mail app for iPhone.

Look at that! Push notifications seem to work now.

Now check out a new iPhone app we love...

Click here to see Oink, the app everyone is talking about right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.