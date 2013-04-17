This Is How Your Gmail Should Work

Gmail is a great email client. The service is simple and seamless, but it could work much better on mobile than it does now.
The iOS Gmail app went through a huge overhaul late last year that brought with it much more functionality and a better interface but those changes haven’t translated to every Gmail app.
Designer Paul Burke has dreamt up this great Gmail concept that deeply integrates Google’s Siri-like service called Google Now.
Check it out, we hope Google is taking notes.
The concept places the focus on people and content. Important emails are easier to spot and calendar invitations give much more information like who's attending and where the meeting will be held.
Designer Paul Burke has thought pretty deeply about this concept, everything is integrated. We especially like how the priority inbox is separate from the regular inbox.
Another look at the Inbox when you first launch the app. Important emails and unread emails are front and centre, making them hard to miss.
The concept adopts a few features from the iOS Gmail app. Its particularly useful to surface the most-used section but these can be rearranged as you see fit.
Check out the side drawer. It looks very similar to the iOS version that's available now except it adds labels. It's very simple to maintain multiple gmail account just by tapping your name at the top.
Appointments give all the information you need front and centre. You can even mark extra special events.
Gestures are baked in. Two finger swipe down archives the appointment, two finger swipe up deletes it.
