This Is How Your Gmail Should Work

Gmail is a great email client. The service is simple and seamless, but it could work much better on mobile than it does now.



The iOS Gmail app went through a huge overhaul late last year that brought with it much more functionality and a better interface but those changes haven’t translated to every Gmail app.

Designer Paul Burke has dreamt up this great Gmail concept that deeply integrates Google’s Siri-like service called Google Now.

Check it out, we hope Google is taking notes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.