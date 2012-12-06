Gmail 2.0 For iOS: It Doesn't Suck Anymore

Gmail for iPhone and iPad reached version 2.0 Tuesday, and it’s finally good enough for prime time. Gmail on iOS was a very bad app at the beginning, missing features that even the mobile Web version had. But now, in addition to a light and clean redesign, it has multiple-account support, auto-complete in search, RSVP to Google Calendar invites and more.



I would describe the Gmail experience through Apple’s built-in Mail appsas basically OK-ish – most of the time. Gmail users on hte Web have gotten used to some important features, though, like labels and filters, that Apple’s Mail app doesn’t have. For a while, the official Gmail app was awful, so a third-party app called Sparrow was the best native Gmail experience. Then Google bought Sparrow in July. The major Gmail update today is the first since that deal.

