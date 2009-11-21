'GMA' staffers: Stephanopoulos Can't Handle Chaz Bono!

George Stephanopoulos is the frontrunner to replace Diane Sawyer on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” but some staffers on the show doubt whether he could handle an interview with the likes of Chaz Bono, TVNewser hears.



Bono –formerly Chastity, daughter of Cher and Sonny Bono — appeared on “GMA” exclusively this week to discuss his transformation into Chaz. Chris Cuomo interviewed Bono.

Via TVNewser:

“It’s great morning TV to have that exclusive and Cuomo pulled it off without making it feel awkward,” one staffer said. “I don’t know if George can do those types of interviews and This Week?”

Another expressed concern that those interviews wouldn’t even happen with Stephanopoulos there. “The interviews that Cuomo is good at, George couldn’t and probably wouldn’t want to do. You need those for ratings and if George doesn’t want to do them or can’t pull them off with some sensitivity, we lose ratings,” said the staffer.

A GMA insider responds to TVNewser, “This sounds like someone trying to create an issue where there is none. Both George and Chris are skilled interviewers and terrific broadcasters.”

Come on, people!

David Gregory, host of NBC’s “Meet The Press,” sometimes fills in for Matt Lauer on “Today.” Like Lauer, he balances segments with world leaders with cooking demonstrations. And he has been known to bust a move.

While we can’t picture Stephanopoulos getting down on the floor, we fully believe the serious host of Sunday’s “This Week” knows how to navigate the less staid side of morning TV alongside pressing world news like Obama’s visit to China, Balloon Boy, etc.

