GM: Worst Month Since WWII, Sales Cut In Half

All auto news, all bad today… GM says its unit sales were off 45% in October, with truck sales (the big profit store for the company) down 51%. There really aren’t any bright spots anywhere in the release, except for a few cherry-picked sales stats like 129% growth for the Chevy Malibu. The automaker also sold about 1500 hybrids for the monnth (seriously, that’s what counts as a bright spot).



Said VP Mark Laneve: “We outpaced the competition with our sales results in August and September, and fell back with the industry in October. If you adjust for population growth, this is probably the worst industry sales month in the post-WWII era,”

