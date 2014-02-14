GM Will Fix The Classic Corvettes That Plunged Into A Kentucky Sinkhole

courtesy National Corvette Museum Eight classic Corvettes fell into a Kentucky sinkhole this week.

General Motors will oversee the restoration of the eight classic cars that fell into a sinkhole that opened under the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky. early Wednesday morning.

The cars will be pulled out of the 20-foot deep hole and shipped to GM’s Mechanical Assembly facility, where other historic cars are maintained and restored.

The damaged cars are “some of the most significant in automotive history,” Mark Reuss, executive vice president of General Motors Global Product Development, said in a statement.

“There can only be one 1-millionth Corvette ever built. We want to ensure as many of the damaged cars are restored as possible so fans from around the world can enjoy them when the Museum reopens.”

Ed Welburn, vice president of GM Global Design, will lead the project. The museum, which is independently owned and operated, is accepting donations to help repair its facility. No one was injured in the incident.

