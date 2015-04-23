GM misses on first-quarter earnings

REUTERS/Rick Wilking The U.S. flag flies at the Burt GM auto dealer in Denver June 1, 2009.

On Thursday, General Motors reported first-quarter earnings for 2015.

They were disappointing: adjusted EPS was $US0.86. Wall Street was expecting $US0.97.

Revenue was $US35.7 billion, versus $US37.4 billion for the same quarter in 2014.

“Our results in the first quarter provide a solid foundation to achieve our financial commitments for the year,” said GM CEO Mary Barra.

In trading before the markets opened, GM shares were down from their Wednesday close of $US37.

