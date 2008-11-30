GM To Keep Flying But Doesn't Want Anybody To Know About It

After last week’s corporate jet debacle, GM said Wednesday that they’d like the FAA to stop tracking one of their plane’s flight patterns. (The FAA info may have been what first revealed that Rick Wagoner took a private jet to Washington.)



So, in other words, GM, which is giving up four of its planes, has basically said they’re not going to get rid of the rest of them, they’d just like the FAA to stop following them so nobody will know when they use one of them.

Um, that’s not really the right way to handle this scandal.

Bloomberg: General Motors Corp., criticised by U.S. lawmakers for its use of corporate jets, asked aviation regulators to block the public’s ability to track a plane it uses.

“We availed ourselves of the option as others do to have the aircraft removed” from a Federal Aviation Administration tracking service, a GM spokesman, Greg Martin, said yesterday in an interview. He declined to discuss why GM made the request.

Flight data show that the leased Gulfstream Aerospace G-IV jet flew Nov. 18 from Detroit to Washington, where Chief Executive Officer Richard Wagoner Jr. spoke to a Senate committee that day and a House panel the next day on behalf of a $25 billion auto-industry rescue plan.

