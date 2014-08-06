GM Has Been Testing Three Pairs Of Google Glass Since Last Year

The funny thing about Google Glass is that while it might not be what consumers are looking for as the next wave in connected gadgets, it could find numerous industrial applications.

For example, General Motors has been putting Glass through its paces as a possible enhancement to the carmaker’s manufacturing processes.

“GM workers at the Detroit-based automaker’s Orion Assembly and Warren Technical Center have been testing three pairs of the $US1,500 products since late last year,” reported Michael Wayland at MLive.

Executives at GM aren’t yet sure what Glass could be used for, but Wayland reports that a number of GM employees have been testing the technology “on the factory floor.”

According to MLive, potential Glass applications are in quality control and training.

The largest automaker in the U.S. also anticipates that it may develop its own software for Glass.

