GREAT MOMENTS IN BRANDING: GM Tells Employees To Stop Using The Word "Chevy"

GM is under the gun in an effort to rebrand itself as America’s car company in a world where the government owns a significant portion of the automaker.

The New York Times reports that in an effort to “present a consistent brand message,” GM has sent out a memo asking Chevrolet dealers and employees to quit using the classic term “Chevy.”



This is silly and pointless, and screams “marketing consultants are spending too much tax money,” but whatever, we hope it works. (via Jonathan Miller)

NYT: “We’d ask that whether you’re talking to a dealer, reviewing dealer advertising, or speaking with friends and family, that you communicate our brand as Chevrolet moving forward,” said the memo, which was signed by Alan Batey, vice president for Chevrolet sales and service, and Jim Campbell, the G.M. division’s vice president for marketing.

“When you look at the most recognised brands throughout the world, such as Coke or Apple for instance, one of the things they all focus on is the consistency of their branding,” the memo said. “Why is this consistency so important? The more consistent a brand becomes, the more prominent and recognisable it is with the consumer.”

Update: CNBC reports that GM says it misworded the memo that was sent out. Clearly people were upset over their beloved “Chevy” being taken away from them. GM just wants its customers to not be “confused” over branding.

