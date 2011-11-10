A Deep Dive Into The GM Supply Chain

As margin pressure plagues General Motors, sending shares down 7% this morning, one of the world’s largest automakers has no choice but to look to input price savings to bolster operating income.



For the company’s more than 400 suppliers, that can mean a tremendous impact on net sales.

An analysis of company annual filings dating back to the start of the year made apparent how important a client GM is for its sourcing partners.

Companies like Delphi, which is now pending a list on the New York Stock Exchange, have relationship’s that generate close to $3 billion a year. And for others, GM represents more than a 25% of sales.

Gentex Corporation Ticker: GNTX Company Sales: $816 million (FY 10) Sales to GM: $122 million GM Share of Revenue: 15% Gentex manufactures review dimming mirrors and back-up camera systems that are used on vehicles like the Cadillac CTS and Escalade, as well as other Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Daewoo, GMC, and Opel models. Source: Company Filings via Bloomberg Cooper-Standard Holding Ticker: COSH Company Sales: $2.4 billion (FY 10) Sales to GM: $386 million GM Share of Revenue: 16% Cooper-Standard Holding specialises in fluid handling systems, body sealants and noise, vibration and harness control systems. The company employs more than 20,000 people in 18 countries Source: Company Filings via Bloomberg Methode Electronics Ticker: MEI Company Sales: $428 million (FY 11) Sales to GM: $75 million GM Share of Revenue: 18% Methode produces IT systems which can be used in automobiles for voice and data communication, as well as touch interfaces for GPS and electronic consoles. Source: Company Filings via Bloomberg Tenneco Inc. Ticker: 10 Company Sales: $5.9 billion (FY 10) Sales to GM: $1.1 billion GM Share of Revenue: 19% Tenneco designs emission controls for automobiles, as well as struts, shock absorbers, and exhaust systems. Sales to Ford and Volkswagen accounted for 13% and 8% of sales, respectively. Source: Company Filings via Bloomberg Lear Corporation Ticker: LEA Company Sales: $12.0 billion (FY 10) Sales to GM: $2.5 billion GM Share of Revenue: 21% Lear Corporation constructs seats for a auto manufacturers like GM. Lear also designs audio, wireless and electronic systems for light vehicles. Source: Company Filings via Bloomberg Remy International Ticker: RMYI Company Sales: $1.1 billion (FY 10) Sales to GM: $254 million GM Share of Revenue: 23% Remy International manufactures alternators, starters and hybrid motors for auto companies, including GM. Source: Company Filings via Bloomberg Strattec Security Corporation Ticker: STRT Company Sales: $260 million (FY 11) Sales to GM: $64 million GM Share of Revenue: 24% Strattec designs and manufactures electronic locking systems for GM and other auto manufacturers. The company also makes power sliding doors and door handles. Source: Company Filings via Bloomberg Superior Industries International Ticker: SUP Company Sales: $719 million (FY 10) Sales to GM: $237 million GM Share of Revenue: 32% Superior Industries International designs auto parts and accessories that are sold to both OEMs and dealers for the consumer aftermarket industry. Source: Company Filings via Bloomberg P.A.M. Transport Ticker: PTSI Company Sales: $332 million (FY 10) Sales to GM: $113 million GM Share of Revenue: 34% P.A.M. Transport ships commodities and goods for GM around the country on its 1,768 trucks and 4,632 trailers. The company also transports supplies to and from factories for a number of manufacturers. Source: Company Filings via Bloomberg American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Ticker: AXL Company Sales: $645 million (3Q11) Sales to GM: $464 million GM Share of Revenue: 72% American Axle, like its name implies, produces axles, propeller shafts and chassis parts for SUVs and trucks. The company focuses on rear-axle and four-wheel drive trains. AXL also derives 9% of its revenue from the Chrysler Group off of the Dodge Ram pick-up. Source: Company Filings via Bloomberg A look at repairs in the auto industry Built into many of these relationships are warranties, but that hasn't stunted the after-market repair industry. Click here to see an awesome infographic of repair costs by state >

