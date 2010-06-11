GM Should Probably Re-design Chevrolet.com So It Doesn't Say "Chevy" All Over The Place

Earlier today, GM came out with a memo saying that Chevrolet dealers and employees should start using the proper name instead of “Chevy” to avoid brand confusion among customers. Apparently there was some confusion, because later they clarified that the memo was badly worded, and that they’re trying to establish some brand cohesiveness.



Well, GM, perhaps you should update Chevrolet.com, which, as a reader pointed out, has the word “Chevy” plastered all over it, including the phrase “Over 1,000 people a day switch to Chevy.”

Photo: Chevrolet.com

