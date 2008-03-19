GM Shifting 50% Of Ad Spending Online

Michael Learmonth

Here’s the reason so many Web publishers are optimistic about the future, even if the ad model isn’t clear yet: GM, the nation’s 3rd-largest advertiser, will move half of its ad spending–$3 billion in 2007–online within three years, reports AdAge, citing unnamed GM executives.

GM spent $197 million on online advertising in 2007 according to TNS, a figure that includes gaming, search and interactive appilcations.

