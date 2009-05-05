GM Sales Up 50%...

GM (GM) just had a record sales month in China, selling 151,084 vehicles in April. That’s a 50% year over year gain, compared to the 33% year over year sales slide in the U.S. when it only sold 172,150 units.



WSJ: GM, which posted record China sales of 151,084 units in April, has two joint ventures in the country: passenger-vehicle maker Shanghai General Motors Corp., a 50-50 venture with Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp., and mini-commercial vehicle maker SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., a three-way partnership with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Motors Co.

The popularity of GM’s smaller vehicles in China underscores the impact of government measures to boost demand for autos, said CSM Worldwide analyst Yale Zhang. China in January halved the purchase tax to 5% for vehicles with engines of 1.6 litres or less.

Sales of the Buick Excelle sedan, which is available with a 1.6-liter engine, more than doubled to 22,078 units in April, GM said. It also sold more than 50,000 units of the Wuling Sunshine minivan.

