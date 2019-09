That sensation you’re feeling is what it feels like to be on the downswing of a rollercoaster.



GM (GM) auto sales fell 47.1%. Let that sink in: 47.1%. Welcome to post- Cash-For-Clunkers America.

Ford sales fell by a relatively modest 5.1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.