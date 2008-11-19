GM's Propaganda Video -- YouTube Viewers Hate It





YouTube viewers give General Motors’s bailout-begging video 1.99 stars out of 5. Web video services provider TubeMogul tells us that’s the lowest rating of any video to crack YouTube’s top 100 this week. This despite the fact that the the video’s top referrer is a GM-owned site. Social media marketing 0, Angry public 1.

