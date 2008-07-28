GM's Misery Has Company: Toyota (TM) Cuts Sales Outlook, Too

General Motors (GM) is trying desperately to fend off Toyota (TM) and retain its title as the “Global Sales Leader” (a title its had since Herbert Hoover was President). And today, GM got some good news.



Toyota has cut its global sales outlook: TM now expects to sell 9.5 million vehicles worldwide this year versus its initial estimate of 9.85 million. Toyota sold 9.37 million last year. Its US sales goals were slashed by 7.6% for the Toyota and Lexus brands.

Needless to say, record-high gas prices were the primary driver behind the new forecasts.

