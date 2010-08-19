Key Details From the Just-Released GM IPO Filing

Let’s get right to the details of of the filing…
— The stock will trader under the ticker “GM”
— It will be listed on the NYSE
— The underwriting banks are a who’s who: Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BofA/ML, Citi, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche, Bank, Goldman Sachs, RBC. The details of which bank gets how much has not been spelled out yet.
— The risk factors list is enormous. It’s pretty much everything you can imagine. Among them:
- The company’s suppliers could still go under.
- The company is still going to need tons of cash.
- There’s more restructuring to do in Europe, and with the dealer network.
- The Treasury may continue to have significant influence on the company, including management.
- The pension plan is still underfunded.
— Top shareholders;
- The Treasury: 60.83%
- Canada GEN Investments Corp 11.7%
- UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust: 19.9%
- Motors Liquidation Company 24%
— Latest results:
Our results for the three months ended March 31 and June 30, 2010 included net income of $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion. For the period from July 10, 2009 to December 31, 2009, we had a net loss of $3.8 billion, which included a settlement loss of $2.6 billion related to the 2009 revised UAW settlement agreement. We reported revenue of $31.5 billion and $33.2 billion in the three months ended March 31 and June 30, 2010, representing 40.3% and 43.9% year-over-year increases as compared to Old GM’s revenue for the corresponding periods. For the period from July 10, 2009 to December 31, 2009, our revenue was $57.5 billion.
A nice and smooth sales outlook for the auto industry:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.