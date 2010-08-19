Key Details From the Just-Released GM IPO Filing

Let’s get right to the details of of the filing…



— The stock will trader under the ticker “GM”

— It will be listed on the NYSE

— The underwriting banks are a who’s who: Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BofA/ML, Citi, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche, Bank, Goldman Sachs, RBC. The details of which bank gets how much has not been spelled out yet.

— The risk factors list is enormous. It’s pretty much everything you can imagine. Among them:

The company’s suppliers could still go under.

The company is still going to need tons of cash.

There’s more restructuring to do in Europe, and with the dealer network.

The Treasury may continue to have significant influence on the company, including management.

The pension plan is still underfunded.

— Top shareholders;

The Treasury: 60.83%

Canada GEN Investments Corp 11.7%

UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust: 19.9%

Motors Liquidation Company 24%

— Latest results:

Our results for the three months ended March 31 and June 30, 2010 included net income of $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion. For the period from July 10, 2009 to December 31, 2009, we had a net loss of $3.8 billion, which included a settlement loss of $2.6 billion related to the 2009 revised UAW settlement agreement. We reported revenue of $31.5 billion and $33.2 billion in the three months ended March 31 and June 30, 2010, representing 40.3% and 43.9% year-over-year increases as compared to Old GM’s revenue for the corresponding periods. For the period from July 10, 2009 to December 31, 2009, our revenue was $57.5 billion.

A nice and smooth sales outlook for the auto industry:

