GM Retirees Rush To Get Dentures, Glasses And Viagra

The new, pared down benefits scheme for GM retirees kicks in next months, so the rush is on to take advantage of the old system.



Detroit News: Along with losing dental and vision benefits, retirees will shoulder higher copayments for emergency room visits and prescription drugs. Catastrophic plans will no longer be offered to retirees or their surviving spouses. And retirees will lose some drug coverage, including benefits for erectile dysfunction medication.

The benefits are set to end June 30. Retirees are scrambling to get costly dentures and new pairs of glasses, providing a windfall for dental and vision offices at a time when many patients are delaying care because of higher copayments and tightening budgets.

“It’s been nuts,” said David Borlas, a dentist in Chesterfield who has been so busy lately he frequently works straight through his lunch hour. “Once the announcement came out, people started coming out of the woodwork. We’ve got people jammed on top of people.”

The downside: Once it’s over, it’s over. And all these dentists experiencing a boom now (and for the next 10 days) will have much less retiree business — only the ones willing to pay for this stuff out of pocket.

