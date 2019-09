Here’s GM’s Thanksgiving Day ad, which frames the company’s bankruptcy and subsequent $49.5 billion bailout from the government as just another misstep in a long line of mistakes people make. ‘We all fall down’ says the ad, ‘Thank you for helping us get back up.’



Presumably nearly $50 billion makes standing that much easier. Video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.