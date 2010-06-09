GM Recalls 1.37 Million Cars Because They Can Suddenly Burst Into Flames

Bad news for the U.S. taxpayer. General Motors is recalling 1.37 million vehicles due to a problem involving the windshield wiper fluid system.



Apparently, the fluid system can catch fire on many GM models. The Washington Post explains what will be affected:

The recall affects several pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and passenger car models from the 2006 to 2009 model years. GM conducted a similar recall in 2008 but came across new reports of fires in vehicles that had been fixed.

GM plans to disable the heated washer fluid system module that could lead to fires. GM will pay owners and those leasing vehicles $100 since the feature is being disabled.

Clearly this is a nightmare for any car manufacturer, but for one that’s essentially owned by our government, it’s really bad. This could definitely end up affecting GM’s IPO later in the year for sure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.