Today's GM Recall Brings The Total Number Of Recalled Cars Above 25 Million

GM has announced yet another recall, this time of over seven million vehicles. There have been 22 other days this year on which GM has recalled vehicles, and we wanted to take a look back at how the recall situation has developed.

The chart below shows the cumulative number of vehicle recalls in the United States made by GM since the start of 2014, using the timeline GM provided in this press release for the mid-June recalls, along with press releases for the two recalls occurring after that release.

Some of the largest and most dramatic recalls, including today’s, involved problems with keys or ignition systems in the recalled vehicles. These recalls are marked in red:

Today’s recalls are the largest to happen on a single day since the start of the year, and the total number of recalls passed 25 million.

All of these recalls have had a limited effect on GM’s stock price. Here’s GM’s closing price on each day of this year, according to Yahoo Finance. As above, the ignition-related recalls, along with the days before and after the recall announcements, are marked in red:

Here’s GM’s table of recalls through the middle of June:

The company also announced a set of four recalls on June 27, adding another 428,211 cars.

And here’s the table provided by GM showing the details of today’s recalls:

