RECALL: General Motors Identifies 370,000 Trucks As Possible Fire Risk

US auto giant General Motors issued a recall for 370,000 trucks in North America on Friday after identifying a possible fire risk.

GM said in a statement it was recalling certain 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks to reprogram software that could lead to overheating of exhausts, potentially causing engine fires.

GM said it had confirmed eight fires arising from the issue, although there had been no injuries. Each incident occurred in areas affected by very cold weather, the statement said.

The recall affected 303,000 vehicles in the United States and a further 67,000 exported and sold in Canada and Mexico.

