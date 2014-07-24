It's Unfortunate That GM Has To Include A Slide Titled 'Second Quarter 2014 Vehicle Recall Activity'

GM’s Q2 financial results was all about its ongoing recalls.

In its just-released earnings announcement, GM said it had a $US1.2 billion expense related to these recalls.

The company earned $US0.58 per share, missing expectations for $US0.59.

The carmaker took an additional $US900 million charge for possible future recalls over the next decade.

In the second quarter, GM reported revenue of $US39.6 billion, up $US500 million from a year ago but missing analysts’ expectations for $US40.6 billion.

Here’s the slide from GM’s earnings presentation summing up the Q2 recall activity.





