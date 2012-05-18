GM Pulled Ads After Facebook Begged It To Use Free Media

Photo: Dana Rocks / Flickr, CC

With Facebook’s IPO looming, General Motors pulled its entire $10 million ad budget from the social network after Facebook executives urged the company to concentrate more on posting free content to its Brand Page, according to Reuters.The account dovetails with BI’s May 16 report, which noted that General Motors wasn’t executing the basics — posting compelling content for free on its Brand Pages — of its Facebook strategy correctly.



Reuters said:

Facebook may only have itself to blame for why General Motors rained on its IPO parade this week.

“It kind of backfires on them in a funny way,” said one of the sources, …

… During the meeting with GM, Facebook officials emphasised the lure of free posted content on their website, the sources said. By contrast, the ads looked “kind of meager and perhaps expensive by comparison,” one source said.

