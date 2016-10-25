GM posts a strong beat on third-quarter earnings

General Motors reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and at $1.72 per share on a diluted-adjusted basis, they beat analysts’ expectations of $1.44 per share.

Revenue was $42.8 billion for the quarter.

CFO Chuck Stevens pointed to a strong performance in both the US and China. “We’re very pleased with the results,” he said.

GM shares closed at $33 on Monday, up about 3%. The stock was flat in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

