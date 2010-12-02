GM Car Sales Grew At A Blistering Pace In November

A nice first monthly report for the newly-public GM.The company says November auto sales grew by over 21%

Some other key details from the release:

    * GM’s four brands are on track to gain market share for the year
    * Chevrolet monthly sales rise 18 per cent; year-to-date sales are up 17 per cent
    * Buick monthly sales increase 36 per cent; year-to-date sales are up 54 per cent
    * GMC monthly sales improve 30 per cent; year-to-date sales are up 28 per cent
    * Cadillac monthly sales increase 21 per cent; year-to-date sales are up 38 per cent

