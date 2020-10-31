GM's new CFO is a veteran of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Paul Jacobson had been Delta CFO since 2012 and joined the airline in 1997.

General Motors on Friday named its new CFO: Delta Air Lines veteran Paul Jacobson.

Jacobson starts December 1, the automaker said, and takes over for John Stapleton, who will return to his regular role as CFO of GM’s North American business.

Stapleton stepped in when former CFO Dhivya Suryadevara moved on to take the same role at fintech firm Stripe in August.

Jacobson, 48, has been the CFO of Delta since 2012.

“Paul is a great addition to the GM senior leadership team and is dedicated to leading the company for the benefit of all stakeholders â€” customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

“We share a commitment to teamwork and inclusion as we work toward our vision of a future with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion while delivering a best-in-class customer experience, operational and financial excellence, and disciplined capital allocation.”

According to Jacobson, “GM’s vision is compelling because it embraces the needs of society, customers and investors, and they are executing an historic technology shift to electrification from a position of strength.”

GM plans to launch 22 new electrified vehicles by 2023 and is expected to report strong third-quarter earnings next week as the auto industry recovers from the production shutdowns and sales declines resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

