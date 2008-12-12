GM May Unload Luxury Baseball Suite

General Motors has already ditched two of its leased corporate jets, but their PR team says “Not enough!” The automaker is in talks with Comerica Park to exit or renegotiate its lease for its luxury suite at the home of the Detroit Tigers.

The suites rent for $120,000 to $130,000 a year, and we can see why. (Sort of.)



Fortune:

Amenities include seating for 18 people, free parking, a private restroom, interior and exterior television sets, a computer with Internet access, pre-game batting practice sessions with ex-Tigers pitchers, and a full catering menu (highlights: market fresh crudite, chilled king prawns, and black pepper and garlic-crusted beef tenderloin).

What’s next? Rick Wagoner watching the game from the bleachers and eating a hot dog?

