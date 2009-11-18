GM's Going To Whack 10,000 Jobs In Europe

After slashing costs in America for a while, GM is now focusing on Europe by cutting nearly 10,000 jobs:



Reuters: U.S. carmaker General Motors could cut between 9,000 and 10,000 jobs as part of a restructuring of its European operations, Nick Reilly, interim head of GM’s European business, said on Tuesday.

The company must reduce its production across Europe by between 20 and 25 per cent as part of the 3.3 billion euro ($4.9 billion) plan, he told a news conference in London

