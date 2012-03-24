GM Is Replacing The Charging Cords On All Volts Since They Might Melt

Photo: DrivingTheNortheast via flickr

The Chevy Volt cannot catch a break.First it was the government investment, then it was the fires after a crash test, then production was halted, and now the charging cords are melting.



According to Justin Hyde over at Motoramic, GM will replace about 9,500 charging cables on 2011 and 2012 Volts. A GM spokesman told Motoramic that this is to “offer a more consistent charging experience.”

The issue has been very limited, with only a few cords actually ending up melted. The 120-volt charger comes packaged with the car, but it is not meant to be the primary charging cord. Most Volt owners have a 240-volt station installed to charge the car quicker.

Even so, Chevy is taking a preemptive step to provide a higher level of confidence to the owners. Volt drivers will start receiving letters about the new charging cords over the next few weeks.

