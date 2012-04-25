GM Is Planning A Massive Chinese Expansion

Photo: Illustration by Travis Okulski

GM’s Buick brand is already one of the top selling automakers in all of China, but now the company is setting much higher targets for its entire lineup.According to The Detroit Free Press, GM is planning on opening 600 additional dealers in China this year alone, bringing the total to near 3,500.



You read that right.

In addition, GM plans to double the amount of cars it is building in China, and also plans to build some of the new Cadillac XTS in China as part of expanding that brand’s reach. By 2016, GM plans sell around five million cars a year in China. It also wants to introduce one new Cadillac to the nation each year for the foreseeable future.

That is nearly double the cars GM is selling in the country today.

The Detroit Free Press also reports that in addition to selling more cars, GM is planning on expanding its electric and green offerings in China. The Volt just recently went on sale in the country and there are plans to expand with other electric cars as well.

GM has sold more cars in China than the US over the last few years, so this expansion in the nation is definitely warranted.

Check out a tech development from Cadillac >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.