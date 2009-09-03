GM Is Killing It In China

Jay Yarow
shanghai GM general motors

Say what you will about General Motors’ woes here in the United States, but in China the company is on fire. Sales are up 49.6% for the first 8 months of the year.

Here’s the numbers for GM in China (via Dow Jones):

  • 1.11 million in sales for the first 8 months of 2009.
  • 40%: The increase in sales is expected for 2009.
  • 112.7%: The amount August sales were up for GM.
  • 152,365: The amount of cars GM sold in August.
  • 5%: The purchase tax on vehicles with 1.6-liter engines. It is half what it was. The government lowered it to encourage car sales.
  • 122.6%: The amount sales rose at its mini commercial vehicle JV with SAIC and Wuling. (GM has a 34% stake.)
  • 99.6%: The amount sales rose at its passenger vehicle JV with SAIC, Shanghai General Motors Corp.
  • 102.8%: How much Buick sales rose in August.
  • 99.4%: How much Chevy sales rose in August.
  • 11.5 to 12 million cars: The total car market in China.

 

