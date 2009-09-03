GM Is Killing It In China

Say what you will about General Motors’ woes here in the United States, but in China the company is on fire. Sales are up 49.6% for the first 8 months of the year.



Here’s the numbers for GM in China (via Dow Jones):

1.11 million in sales for the first 8 months of 2009.

40%: The increase in sales is expected for 2009.

112.7%: The amount August sales were up for GM.

152,365: The amount of cars GM sold in August.

5%: The purchase tax on vehicles with 1.6-liter engines. It is half what it was. The government lowered it to encourage car sales.

122.6%: The amount sales rose at its mini commercial vehicle JV with SAIC and Wuling. (GM has a 34% stake.)

99.6%: The amount sales rose at its passenger vehicle JV with SAIC, Shanghai General Motors Corp.

102.8%: How much Buick sales rose in August.

99.4%: How much Chevy sales rose in August.

11.5 to 12 million cars: The total car market in China.

