GM Is Killing It In China

Say what you will about General Motors’ woes here in the United States, but in China the company is on fire. Sales are up 49.6% for the first 8 months of the year.
Here’s the numbers for GM in China (via Dow Jones):
- 1.11 million in sales for the first 8 months of 2009.
- 40%: The increase in sales is expected for 2009.
- 112.7%: The amount August sales were up for GM.
- 152,365: The amount of cars GM sold in August.
- 5%: The purchase tax on vehicles with 1.6-liter engines. It is half what it was. The government lowered it to encourage car sales.
- 122.6%: The amount sales rose at its mini commercial vehicle JV with SAIC and Wuling. (GM has a 34% stake.)
- 99.6%: The amount sales rose at its passenger vehicle JV with SAIC, Shanghai General Motors Corp.
- 102.8%: How much Buick sales rose in August.
- 99.4%: How much Chevy sales rose in August.
- 11.5 to 12 million cars: The total car market in China.
