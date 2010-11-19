It's Official: The GM IPO Opens Just Over $35

Update 2: It’s official! Just over $35!

Update: Now they’re saying $35ish.

Original post: Dear anyone lucky enough to get in on the pre-IPO GM lottery.

The likely opening price of the shares is $36-$37, which is a 3 or 4 dollar pop from the IPO price of $33 that you get in on.

You can flip right now, and book a profit of up to $12. Or you can hold, and hope that the creaking market doesn’t tumble, and take GM right down with it.

Good luck!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.