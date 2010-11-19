This Is The Presentation GM Used To Sell Its IPO

Photo: Retail Road Show

Note: With the GM IPO today, we’re republishing the roadshow presentation they’ve used to sell the stock to investors. GM makes a strong argument: they’ve used the restructuring period to reposition their company in North America and emerging markets (the BRICs are what they’ve focused on).



Not only that, but the company has also aggressively cut costs along its assembly line in a effort to slim losses during cyclical downturns.

