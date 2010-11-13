This Stuff About The "Little Guy" Not Getting In On The GM IPO Is Maddening Nonsense

Photo: Retail Road Show

Apparently there’s a scandal because the GM IPO is being done in a traditional way, and that means the “little guy” won’t be able to get IPO shares, and that’s apparently a problem since GM was bailed out by the taxpayer.Puh-leeze.



First of all, if they actually distributed shares based on taxpayer contributions to the bailout, the average American would get a couple bucks, maybe.

But beyond that, the only reason people are whining is because they want to get that instant “pop” that characterises many IPOs.

But that’s only because the public doesn’t get in on them! If anyone could get in on them, there’d be no pop, making the whole thing totally academic.

Now click here to see the GM roadshow presentation >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.