GM Has Hired America's Top Disaster Lawyer To Help With Its Massive Recall

GM has hired Kenneth Feinberg to help navigate its recall of millions of cars.

General Motors has hired Kenneth Feinberg, the lawyer who helped navigate victim compensation issues in the wake of the September 11 attacks, the BP Deepwater Horizon oil disaster, and the Boston Marathon bombings, to help the automaker navigate the recall of more than 2.6 million cars.

GM CEO Mary Barra announced the news during testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.

In a press release, GM said Feinberg will work “as a consultant to explore and evaluate options in its response to families of accident victims whose vehicles are being recalled for possible ignition switch defects.”

The recall includes seven GM models made between 2003 and 2011, which may have faulty ignition switches that can flip out of the “run” position while the car is moving, turning off the engine, cutting some electric power, and disabling the airbags.

Crashes caused by the defect have been connected to 13 deaths.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.