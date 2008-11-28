GM (GM) To Feds: Stop Tracking Our Corporate Jet

After suffering through the corporate jet debacle, GM (GM) is marking a smart move. No, they’re not ceasing private air travel:



Bloomberg: General Motors Corp., criticised by U.S. lawmakers for its use of corporate jets, asked aviation regulators to block the public’s ability to track a plane it uses.

“We availed ourselves of the option as others do to have the aircraft removed” from a Federal Aviation Administration tracking service, a GM spokesman, Greg Martin, said yesterday in an interview. He declined to discuss why GM made the request.

This is smart. You could be cynical about this, but really, the last thing GM needs is for the news media to have a conniption everytime Rick Wagoner boards his jet for business. Perhaps they shouldn’t have corporate planes at all, but as expensive as they are, they’re a drop in the bucket compared to the company’s losses. And either way, they’re not the point.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.