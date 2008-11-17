GM (GM) Puts "Ripple Effect" Video On YouTube

GM (GM) says we still don’t get it. If we don’t save them, they’re gonna nuke the economy to all hell. In case dire warnings of billions and billions in losses aren’t enough to freak you out, the company has posted a scare-video on YouTube, complete with ominous music and the kind of overwrought imagery you might got during a preview for 60 Minutes.



We’ve gotta hand it to them. It’s way better than the boring, talking-heads stuff they’ve posted on YouTube in the past. They really nail the fear factor. We stopped watching after about 2 minutes. Enjoy.



See Also:

GM’s CEO Wagoner: Save Us Or We’ll Destroy The Economy

Enough Terror: Here’s What A GM Bankruptcy Would Really Look Like

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.